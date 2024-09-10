iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 840,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 641,834 shares.The stock last traded at $110.67 and had previously closed at $110.33.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

