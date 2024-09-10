iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

