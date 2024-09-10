iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

