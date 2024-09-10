iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lessened by William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 15.1% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,465,000 after acquiring an additional 723,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.