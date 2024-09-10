iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Increased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

