iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $552.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.99. The stock has a market cap of $474.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

