iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.12. The stock had a trading volume of 193,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.