iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Reduced by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,618 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 10.8% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $238,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after purchasing an additional 130,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

