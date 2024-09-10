iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

