iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.15

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.15 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 23282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.