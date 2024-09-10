iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Reduced by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ESGU stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.