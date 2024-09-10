iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lifted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,659,000 after buying an additional 152,564 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,594,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

