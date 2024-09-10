iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is GR Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GR Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.1% of GR Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,903,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

