iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $117.13.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

