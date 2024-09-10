iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.