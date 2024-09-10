iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.84

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 203605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

