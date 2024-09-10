iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Trading Up 2.1%

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 435,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 492,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $473.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 527,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 448,016 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 859,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

