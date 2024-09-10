iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Reduced by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,994,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $299.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.