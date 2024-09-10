iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Team Hewins LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $265.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day moving average of $265.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

