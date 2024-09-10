iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,193 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,507,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,513,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,467. The stock has a market cap of $986.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

