J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.32. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after acquiring an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after acquiring an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

