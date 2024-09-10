Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.94

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 24761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $821.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,348 shares of company stock worth $67,476. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

