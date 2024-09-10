James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE JHX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. 91,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

