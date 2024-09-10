Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $85,006.95 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $85,006.95 and $23.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,049.02 or 0.99827506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013439 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00005 USD and is down -44.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.