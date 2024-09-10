JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 16,714 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $471,501.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,010,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,354,075.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36.

JFrog Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,321. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FROG

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.