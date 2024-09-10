JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 16,714 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $471,501.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,010,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,354,075.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36.

JFrog Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,321. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

