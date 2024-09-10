JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Skye Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Skye Bioscience Trading Up 8.7 %

Skye Bioscience stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Skye Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skye Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYE. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,425,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

