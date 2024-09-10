Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Journey Medical to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of DERM stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. Journey Medical has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Journey Medical had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Journey Medical will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,900.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Journey Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DERM. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,664,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Journey Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

