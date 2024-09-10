JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $43.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on G. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Genpact stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

