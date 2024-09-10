Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.09 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and approximately $54.31 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,657,289,262 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,655,238,089.666187. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16069208 USD and is up 7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $45,089,200.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

