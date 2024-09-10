Kava Price Up 9.9% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Kava has a total market cap of $332.64 million and $6.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,745 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

