Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 15.1 %
NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
