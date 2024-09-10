Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KIRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KIRK

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.