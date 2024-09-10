Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $35.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYOGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,094.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,044 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,488. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Klaviyo by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

See Also

