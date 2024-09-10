Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $35.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,094.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,044 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,488. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Klaviyo by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

