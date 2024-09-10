Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Shares Gap Up to $25.23

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.23, but opened at $26.71. Kodiak Gas Services shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 777,552 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KGS shares. Barclays started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

