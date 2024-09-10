Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Research analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

KRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.44 million, a PE ratio of -873.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $122.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $10,940,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.