Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $20.04 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Kusama has a market cap of $309.48 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.04 or 0.00034778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kusama

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,445,576 coins and its circulating supply is 15,445,570 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

