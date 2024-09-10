L7 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $894.82 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, L7 has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. L7 has a total market capitalization of $894.82 and approximately $49,180.44 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One L7 token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

L7 Profile

L7’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00307248 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $116,177.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

