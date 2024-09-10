Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,029 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $249.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.48 and a 200-day moving average of $252.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

