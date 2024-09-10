Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $321.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.79. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.