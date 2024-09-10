Lane & Associates LLC Buys 4,014 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

