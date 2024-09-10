Lane & Associates LLC Has $480,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.
General Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $301.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $303.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.30.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
