Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.1% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

