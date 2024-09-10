Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,205.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.17.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
