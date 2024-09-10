Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.