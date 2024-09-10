Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $443,745.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 665,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,060,866.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. 39,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,692. The company has a market cap of $655.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

