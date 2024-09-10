Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after buying an additional 100,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,770,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $8,063,279. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.