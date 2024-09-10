Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 5,250 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $13,699,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ducommun by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Performance

DCO opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.37 million, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,599.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,070 shares of company stock valued at $366,171. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ducommun

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.