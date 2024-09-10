Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.91 and a 200 day moving average of $256.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

