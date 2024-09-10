Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

