Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 300,310 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises 2.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $22,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,740,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 846.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,984 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,976,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 115.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,570 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TECK shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

